Dallas looks to break road losing streak, visits Washington

Dallas Stars (14-7-3, second in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (12-8-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -142, Capitals +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars hit the road against the Washington Capitals looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Washington is 12-8-2 overall and 7-4-1 at home. The Capitals have a -15 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 65 given up.

Dallas is 8-3-2 on the road and 14-7-3 overall. The Stars are 12-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has one goal and 13 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has eight goals and 12 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), T.J. Oshie: out (upper body).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.