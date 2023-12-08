Calcasieu Parish lieutenant graduates from National FBI Academy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from the FBI National Academy on Thursday.

Enforcement Division Lieutenant Ty Istre was one of 198 law enforcement officers who traveled to Quantico, Virginia, to participate in the academy, which consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia, along with 24 international countries, four military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program offers 11 weeks of advanced investigative, communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected law enforcement officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend this program. Istre also completed the 6.1 mile obstacle course which is known as one of the most challenging courses for law enforcement leaders.

Istre has 15 years of law enforcement experience and has been employed at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2008.

