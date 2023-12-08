50/50 Thursdays
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA wins Nonprofit of the Year

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana was named the area’s Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

They’ve touched the hearts of many in our area, and now CEO Erin Davidson said this announcement has touched her heart.

“It’s a celebration of all the hard work we do as a whole organization. I always tell my team, one of us is not more important than the other. We are all important together,” Davidson said.

Every year, Fusion Five, the largest young professionals networking group in Southwest Louisiana, selects one organization to be the community Organization of the Year.

Families for Inclusion was also nominated this year.

“In receiving this award from our peers, from our professional colleagues, our friends, and even a lot of our partners and investors in the community that say you guys are doing amazing work, and we want to honor that. It was a really cool thing to round the year out,” Davidson said.

Davidson said this award is a true honor, but the real reward is being able to watch the connections made at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It’s taking a young person that is very shy and timid in school, shy and timid in their life, and seeing them find their voice. That is just the biggest gift we can receive every day,” Davidson said.

She said if you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, don’t hesitate. A Big, as they’re called, is an adult who is paired with a child who needs an extra role model in their lives at a time they need it most.

“We meet individuals that are like, ‘oh my God, I love what y’all do, I would love to be a mentor, but I don’t have what it takes to be a mentor.’ And my first question is, ‘Haven’t you grown up? Weren’t you 12 once, weren’t you eight once? A teenager at one time?’ They’re like, ‘well, yeah,’ and I’m like, ‘well, you have what it takes to be a mentor,’” Davidson said.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana would like to extend a thank you to each of their community partners. They say without community support, this honor would not have been possible.

Click HERE if you are interested in becoming a Big or nominating a Little.

