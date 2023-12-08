50/50 Thursdays
Betting odds in Jayden Daniels favor to win the Heisman Trophy

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the last few days, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, SEC offensive player of the year by the Associated Press, and The Associated Press college football player of the year.

If you follow the betting odds, Daniels will also take home the Heisman Trophy.

The sportsbooks took down betting on the Heisman Trophy after voting for the award ended on Monday. But, the numbers were in favor of Daniels when they shut down betting.

Daniels was -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) to lift the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook. Michael Penix Jr. (+1200) (bet $100 to win $1,200), Bo Nix (+2500), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (+25000) all followed Daniels.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is Saturday night in New York City.

FOX 8 Sports Juan Kincaid will talk with Daniels Friday afternoon in New York. Kincaid’s reports start at FOX 8 news at 4 p.m.

