American Kombat Alliance hosts MMA fights at West Cal Arena

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - This Saturday, Dec. 9, the West Cal Arena is being taken over by a series 13 mix martial arts MMA bouts.

The AKA, American Kombat Alliance, is a combat sports organization that produces world-class boxing and MMA events.

David Hardy Jr., also known as “Dynamite,” has been an announcer for 16 years and said these fights are always something to look forward to.

“You’re getting the opportunity to see the next generation of stars in the sport or mixed martial arts. Here at AKA the stage is set, and the lights are bright. This is where the stars of tomorrow will shine tonight,” said Hardy.

Bishop Promotions Boxing has produced multiple live nationally-televised events on Showtime, and this match taking place at the West Cal Arena will also be featured on pay-per-view.

The American Kombat Alliance tours all over the Gulf South by bringing both boxing and MMA fights to life. These fights consist of amateur and professional MMA bouts, which are essentially matches.

This series of entertainment will have many local fighters from across Southwest Louisiana competing.

Justin Carpenter, the owner of the Sulphur Boxing Club, has been fighting for over 20 years, and this is his second time competing for the welterweight title.

Carpenter said training for events like this takes a lot of discipline on the body.

“It’s a lot of cardio, weight-cutting, training, live sparing, jiujitsu, boxing, and wrestling,” said Carpenter.

The fights will begin at 7 p.m., but gates open at 5:30 p.m. at the West Cal Arena & Events Center, located at 401 Arena Road in Sulphur.

For tickets, click here.

