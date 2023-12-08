50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

12/7/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another night of prep hoops actions as about a dozen girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the court on Thursday night.

SWLA Boys scores:

Sam Houston Broncos 47 Northwest Raiders 55

Iowa Yellow Jackets 48 Peabody Warhorses 58

Hathaway Hornets 40 Bell City Bruins 54

Fairview Panthers 43 Buckeye Panthers 64

Barbe Buccaneers 63 Reeves Raiders 44

Iota Bulldogs 49 Carencro Bears 74

SWLA Girls scores:

Lake Arthur Tigers 60 Jennings Bulldogs 53

LCCP Trailblazers 21 Southside Sharks 51

Pitkin Tigers 71 Reeves Raiders 21

Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
