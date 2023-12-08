12/7/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another night of prep hoops actions as about a dozen girls and boys teams from around Southwest Louisiana took the court on Thursday night.
SWLA Boys scores:
Sam Houston Broncos 47 Northwest Raiders 55
Iowa Yellow Jackets 48 Peabody Warhorses 58
Hathaway Hornets 40 Bell City Bruins 54
Fairview Panthers 43 Buckeye Panthers 64
Barbe Buccaneers 63 Reeves Raiders 44
Iota Bulldogs 49 Carencro Bears 74
SWLA Girls scores:
Lake Arthur Tigers 60 Jennings Bulldogs 53
LCCP Trailblazers 21 Southside Sharks 51
Pitkin Tigers 71 Reeves Raiders 21
