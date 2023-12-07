Two Sulphur women arrested in connection with car robberies

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Two Sulphur women were arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries in Moss Bluff.

On Monday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a stolen vehicle from a home off Gold Finch Way in Moss Bluff. According to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies were told a gun and a debit card had been stolen, in addition to the car.

Deputies learned through their investigation three additional car burglaries had occurred in the same area, and electronics, cash, and tools were among the stolen items.

The stolen debit card was used at two different locations, one in Moss Bluff and one in Lake Charles. Deputies say surveillance videos from the businesses show the suspects using the stolen card were the same individuals seen on the surveillance footage from one of the homes of the car robberies.

Detectives identified a suspect vehicle, which they saw later that day and were able to pull the car over. The two women in the car, Alexis N. Yarbrough, 22, and Brooke A. Woffard, 23, were matched to the people on the surveillance footage. Deputies also found some of the stolen items in the car. The stolen firearm was later located following a search of their home.

Yarbrough and Woffard were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and they face the following charges:

  • four counts of simple burglary
  • theft of a firearm
  • two counts of theft less than $1,000
  • two counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • identity theft
  • criminal property damage over $1,000

The stolen car was later located in the 900 block of Cherry Street in Lake Charles.

