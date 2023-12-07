SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2023.

Cissy Jo Jennings, 41, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Veronica Renee Camden, 54, Lake Charles: Maximum speed limit; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Alexandria Cornelius Hill, 47, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; 2nd.

Kenny Scott Wriborg, 46, Jennings: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; simple battery.

Kass Allen Vincent, 35, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense.

David Lee Pitre, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Paul Gilbert Broussard, 54, Vinton: Third degree rape; parole detainer.

William Thomas Roundtree, 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; violations of registration provisions; switched license plate; instate detainer.

James Christopher Thibodeaux, 23, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Michael Wayne Weatherall, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Christopher Luis Garcia, 33, Lehigh Acres, FL: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Phaezon Tyrese Stewart, 23, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; federal detainer.

Cecil Paul Manuel, 22, Roanoke: Two counts of maximum speed limit; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Patrick Wayne Laborde, 44, Sulphur: Prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; two counts of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Lakeisha Shanelle Griffin, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.