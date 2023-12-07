Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the past 32 years the ABC Pregnancy Resource Center has been serving mothers and babies in SWLA, and today they broke ground on their new building.

After outgrowing its 18th Street location, the center raised funds for 10 months to buy a 6,000-square-foot mission church on Belden Street. The new building will have three times more space than the current location and more parking space.

The organization provides free testing, counseling and classes to those facing unplanned and crisis pregnancies.

“We have been knowing for a few years that we needed to move, and when we drove around this area, this is where many of the women that we serve live, and to have the opportunity to be at this location on two acres right in the heart of Lake Charles. We are so excited just to bring life to the city and to renovate this old church right when you can see it on the interstate, to bring life to this area is super exciting and rewarding,” Executive Director Becky Girola said.

The organization hopes to open its new location in the next six months.

