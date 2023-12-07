50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the past 32 years the ABC Pregnancy Resource Center has been serving mothers and babies in SWLA, and today they broke ground on their new building.

After outgrowing its 18th Street location, the center raised funds for 10 months to buy a 6,000-square-foot mission church on Belden Street. The new building will have three times more space than the current location and more parking space.

The organization provides free testing, counseling and classes to those facing unplanned and crisis pregnancies.

“We have been knowing for a few years that we needed to move, and when we drove around this area, this is where many of the women that we serve live, and to have the opportunity to be at this location on two acres right in the heart of Lake Charles. We are so excited just to bring life to the city and to renovate this old church right when you can see it on the interstate, to bring life to this area is super exciting and rewarding,” Executive Director Becky Girola said.

The organization hopes to open its new location in the next six months.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility
Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Thursday morning ahead with frost possible, still watching Saturday for storms
Deadly fires prompt reminder to be vigilant
Deadly fires prompt reminder to be vigilant
car break ins
Insurance roadblocks for Hyundai, Kia after viral TikTok challenge
Bobcats sighted in Sulphur
Bobcats sighted in Sulphur