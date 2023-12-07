Pelicans face Lakers for NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal showdown in Vegas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans suit up in Las Vegas tonight for the In-Season tournament semi-finals.

The Pels have made an impressive run thus far for the first year of the tournament.

The Pels are already in the money on this tournament, racking up a $100,000 prize per player just for making it to Vegas. But the birds are in sin-city and all bets are off as they take on the Lakers tonight.

The Pels will have to get through Lebron James and the man who fled New Orleans for the West Coast, Anthony Davis if they want a chance at the jackpot.

This is a knockout round so it’s “win or go home” in the first-ever in-season tournament. It’s why Willie Green says his team is putting all the chips on the table.

After a big win against the Kings on their home court, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are eager to keep the wheel spinning, betting on their teams’ natural chemistry and depth on the bench to fuel themselves to potential victory.

After all, the single-elimination feel of the tournament creates that college championship-like atmosphere and the Pels have had their eyes on Vegas.

“We planned on going to Vegas from the start,” said Pels coach Willie Green. “It is definitely cool and unique...the NBA got it right.”

“The physicality has picked up,” said forward Brandon Ingram. “The style of play is different. The best players show a little bit more.”

If the Pelicans win tonight, they will face off against the winner of the Bucks-vs-Pacers for the chance at winning the first-ever NBA cup.

If the Pels win, they’ll move their winnings up to $200,000 a pop. If they win it all, the jackpot, all players get half a million each.

Tip-off tonight will be at 8 p.m.

