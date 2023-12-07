Nutcracker Ballet returns to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A SWLA holiday tradition kicked off this morning at the Rosa Hart Theatre in Lake Charles.

Lake Area Ballet is presenting the Nutcracker, and today’s performance had over 600 people in attendance.

If you missed this morning’s show, there’s two scheduled tomorrow at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and two more Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center box office.

