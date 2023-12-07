50/50 Thursdays
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Academy Avenue in Jennings

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus this Christmas season, you can find them sitting on their porch in Jennings.

Ray and Terry LaFleur have decorated their home on Academy Avenue for the past few years with over-the-top Christmas decorations for kids and families to enjoy. This year you can take pictures with the decorations any time.

For a schedule of when you can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, visit the “Christmas on Academy” Facebook group.

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Community gathers to remember Pearl Harbor
11-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in LeBleu settlement
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Academy Avenue in Jennings
Kids search for Beaux the Mischievous Elf in Lake Arthur