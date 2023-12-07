Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on Academy Avenue in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - If you’re looking to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus this Christmas season, you can find them sitting on their porch in Jennings.

Ray and Terry LaFleur have decorated their home on Academy Avenue for the past few years with over-the-top Christmas decorations for kids and families to enjoy. This year you can take pictures with the decorations any time.

For a schedule of when you can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, visit the “Christmas on Academy” Facebook group.

