Local playwright’s gospel play to take the stage this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Word of Hope Family Worship Center in Lake Charles is inviting the community to come out and enjoy the newest gospel stage play, “Lies... Betcha Can’t Tell Just One.”

The drama-packed production is about how easy lies can consume a person’s life and how unmanageable it can be to keep up with them.

We spoke with the playwright at a dress rehearsal tonight, and she told us how excited she is to showcase this work.

“We are excited about performing, and it seemed like it came so fast. We’ve just been practicing, you know, two-a-week practices and when you want to give the best to the community and to the public. You do what it takes and that’s just what we’ve been doing,” local playwright and director Patina Stansberry said.

Opening night is at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 8. It will show again at 4 p.m. Sunday.

