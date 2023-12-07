Liquor store theft dubbed ‘Lake Street Loser’

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man who allegedly stole from Lake Street Liquor in Lake Charles has been dubbed the “Lake Street Loser” on Facebook.

In the post, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a box of Don Julio 1942 tequila, which retails for around $150-$200.(Lake Street Liquor facebook)

In the post, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a box of Don Julio 1942 tequila, which retails for around $150-$200.

The man accused of stealing is seen leaving the liquor store in a truck with Texas license plates.

