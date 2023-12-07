50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Police warns of scam email

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department warns the public to be wary of a scam email.

Reports have been made of victims receiving an email from someone claiming to be the mayor of Lake Charles.

“Now more than ever, it is critical to be vigilant when it comes to online exchanges,” said LCPD Chief Shawn Caldwell. “It is always best practice to check the authenticity of any type of electronic communication and to trust your instincts. If something does not seem right, reach out to the person directly through another communications method to verify the correspondence.”

Lake Charles Police advises residents to only correspond with city officials through their official City of Lake Charles email addresses, which can be found HERE.

When in doubt, the police department said residents can call the Mayor’s Action Line at (337)491-1346 or email mal@cityoflc.us.

The City of Lake Charles has official online presences at www.cityoflakecharles.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana under the username Lake Charles City Hall and on Instagram as user lccityhall.

