Kids search for Beaux the Mischievous Elf in Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - Excitement fills the faces of children as they prepare for the challenge of finding Beaux the Mischievous Elf in Lake Arthur.

“I’ll probably look in the most, like the spots where nobody else would look,” one child said.

“Probably look high and low and just look in-between spaces,” another kid told us.

To find Beaux, the kids and parents gather at one local business in the area for a clue. After that, the search is on.

Those participating must find which local business the elf is at and where it is hiding.

“I was going by the pots and pans to see if he would be hiding in it, and I went past the big jingle bell and when I looked fully in it, I saw the elf,” Brielle Doucet said.

Once someone finds the elf, they’ll win a prize from the business that gave the clue. So far, they have had four searches for Beaux. A duo of sisters won three times.

“It was easy because my mom, like she wrote the stores that were open on a notebook, so that we could pick them out from, so it was easy for like the first clue and the second clue my mom also helped us,” Avery Doucet said.

The sisters are stepping back from the searches this week to give other kids a chance to win.

“Beaux’s Mischievous Adventures” was created by Councilwoman Debbie Abshire Sonnier. She said it’s a way to highlight local businesses in the area.

Twenty-two are currently participating.

“Very good positive feedback, they’re enjoying the children and I think a lot of them are just really enjoying the spirit of Christmas,” Sonnier said.

You’ll be able to participate in “Beaux’s Mischievous Adventures” until Dec. 22.

“Just look, I’m going to look better, I’m going to be faster,” one child said.

If you and your child would like to join in the search for Beaux, you can stay up to date on the next location on the Town of Lake Arthur’s Facebook page.

