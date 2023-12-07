50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hometown Hero - Renee Hantz

By John Bridges
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Renee Hantz is a fixture at the American Legion Post 407 on Westwood Rd. in Westlake. As a member of the Legion auxiliary, she’s committed to bettering the lives of veterans and others.

“My father served in WWII and Korean War. My grandfather, who raised me, served in WWII. He was one of the few survivors of the Battle of Leyte. Then all three of my sons, I had one in Navy and two in the Army.”

“I was flabbergasted, I wasn’t expecting it at all. I don’t do this to get recognition for myself. I do it as a daughter, granddaughter, and mother of veterans. I just want to make sure of that. I’m extremely honored.”

The Member of the Year Award recognizes those who significantly impact the community through their auxiliary.

“Everybody here has a passion. It’s all about serving our veterans and serving our community. All I have to do it just say this is what has been brought up, and what do you all think? Everybody just comes together.”

The auxiliary helps put on school uniform and blood drives, food giveaways and events for students and veterans.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

The Altoona Lions Club is bring back a holiday fundraiser that includes a tree lighting event.
Family-friendly events this weekend in SWLA
Gospel play opens this weekend in Lake Charles
Local playwright’s gospel play to take the stage this weekend
City council makes strides in future of former Capital One Tower
City council makes strides in future of former Capital One Tower
City council makes strides in future of former Capital One Tower
City council makes strides in planned economic development district for former Capital One Tower