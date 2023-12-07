Hometown Hero - Renee Hantz

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Renee Hantz is a fixture at the American Legion Post 407 on Westwood Rd. in Westlake. As a member of the Legion auxiliary, she’s committed to bettering the lives of veterans and others.

“My father served in WWII and Korean War. My grandfather, who raised me, served in WWII. He was one of the few survivors of the Battle of Leyte. Then all three of my sons, I had one in Navy and two in the Army.”

“I was flabbergasted, I wasn’t expecting it at all. I don’t do this to get recognition for myself. I do it as a daughter, granddaughter, and mother of veterans. I just want to make sure of that. I’m extremely honored.”

The Member of the Year Award recognizes those who significantly impact the community through their auxiliary.

“Everybody here has a passion. It’s all about serving our veterans and serving our community. All I have to do it just say this is what has been brought up, and what do you all think? Everybody just comes together.”

The auxiliary helps put on school uniform and blood drives, food giveaways and events for students and veterans.

