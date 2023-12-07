Help a homeless animal this Christmas through an animal angel tree

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s easy to forget about the dogs and cats living at the shelters, but there’s a way you can help out while bringing some holiday cheer to a furry friend this Christmas.

You’ve likely heard of an angel tree for children or even seniors, but have you heard of an animal angel tree?

“Last year whenever it came around I was like what can I do to get these animals even if they can’t have homes,” veterinary tech Hannah Melanson said. “How can we make them know this isn’t just another month for them? Like, this is Christmas. They deserve to be in the holiday spirit too.”

Melanson first brought the animal angel tree to Lake Area Animal Hospital last holiday season and she brought it back this year. It’s to help take care of homeless animals they shelter at the hospital, Hobo Hotel for Cats and Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue.

To participate, you can come by the Lake Area Animal Hospital to pick an ornament of the homeless animal you want to sponsor. On the back of the ornament, you’ll find the items that animal needs.

“Some of them are very animal-specific,” Melanson said. “So if they have some sort of underlying health condition or they’re on a certain specific food, things like that that you would just go buy, some of them here if it’s a prescription food, certain medication. Then you would go place it under the tree.”

Melanson told 7NEWS it’s not always physical items these animals need.

“It’s a lot about animals who do not have a home that went through a lot in life and deserve a second chance and peach is one of those,” she said.

Peach is a puppy at Lake Area Animal Hospital who was brought in with a bad case of tetanus. She was even paralyzed. After weeks of hospitalization, she’s much better but now there’s a bill that needs to be paid.

“So the good Samaritan that found her could really use some help with the vet bill and donations would be greatly appreciated,” Melanson said.

Of course, the greatest gift of all for each animal would be a fur-ever home, but if you’re not ready for that type of commitment you can always foster or just take an animal out for the day.

While the animal angel tree will only be up through the whole month of December, Lake Area Animal Hospital accepts donations for homeless animals year-round.

Lake Area Animal Hospital is located at 630 E School St., in Lake Charles. To make a monetary donation over the phone you can call them at 337-479-1199

