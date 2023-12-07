Health Headlines: Keeping chronically ill students in class with a new program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thirty-two million kids in the U.S. are living with a chronic illness, and sixty thousand children will be admitted into the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Staying on top of schoolwork can be challenging for any student, but now a first of its kind program is helping sick kids stay in class while giving aspiring teachers a chance to learn.

Khloe Raines has always loved learning, and she excelled at sixth grade until a car crash left her with a traumatic brain injury. After six weeks in the hospital, Khloe started to relearn what she lost, thanks to a new program at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

A first in the country - PED Academy brings together children who are hospitalized with teacher interns. These kids are at an increased risk for chronic absenteeism, performing below their peers with poor motivation and emotional issues.

It also introduces aspiring teachers to the healthcare environment.

Because of their work, Khloe is now more prepared to go home and tackle seventh grade with confidence.

The hospital hopes to inspire others to do the same and offers a free toolkit on how to develop an internship program based on the PEDS Academy model.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.