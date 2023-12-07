FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather and rain chances are set to return ahead of Saturday’s cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warmer and more humid conditions will become present as we head into our Friday. Southerly winds will continue to remain in place, and even pick up through the day Friday. This means temperatures will have no problem warming up and should reach the low 70s. In addition, we will see a trend for more humid weather as well. By the afternoon, this may manifest itself in the form of isolated to scattered showers. Most of these should be light and short-lived, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky if you plan to be outdoors during the afternoon and early evening.

A few light showers will be around Friday afternoon. (KPLC)

Rain chances will increase even more by Saturday evening, as a strong cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday. This will bring another chance of rain and possibly even some strong thunderstorms. Some showers may develop during the first half of the day, as temperatures warm into the mid 70′s. By the evening, the cold front will begin its’ approach and that’s when we may see a line of showers and storms form.

The cold front will move in by Saturday night, bringing chances for showers and storms ahead of the front. (KPLC)

If any thunderstorms manage to develop along that line, they would have the potential to become strong and produce gusty winds as the main threat. However, there remains uncertainty in whether storms can get going or sustain themselves over our area Saturday evening, which of course impacts how much of a severe threat there will be. The timing and location of any storms will also get clearer on Friday as more models get in range, so stay tuned. We are not expecting a washout, though Saturday looks like a good day to have indoor alternatives to outdoor plans in mind.

Temperatures will be quick to fall behind the front. Highs are likely to stay in the 50's Sunday, with lows that night into the 30's for most locations. (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures continuing well into next week. Sunday will be a better day for outdoor plans, though high temperatures are likely to remain in the 50′s. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by Monday morning; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely, and the protection of plans would be necessary.

