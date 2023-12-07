First Alert Forecast: Starting to warm up a little Thursday ahead of possible storms this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our chilly start this morning will quickly warm up with southerly winds returning to the area.

It’s still going to be cold heading out the door, with overnight temperatures having reached the coldest this week for many, so don’t forget your jacket! However, a warming trend will begin Thursday as high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds return. This will bring a slow increase in humidity and cloud cover. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid 60′s for most of the area Thursday afternoon, and we still should see a good amount of sun.

Although the moisture and cloud cover are increasing, rain chances remain very low for now.

Temps will warm slightly this afternoon even with partly cloudy skies (KPLC)

The warming trend will continue into Friday and we should reach the 70s for highs along with morning lows only dropping into the 50s.

Models are still confident that a strong cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday and this will bring a chance of rain and possibly even some strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now some models are leaning towards the afternoon for the best chance of showers and storms, but scattered storms are still possible in the morning and this is subject to change. The timing and location of storms will get clearer as more models get in range, so stay tuned. Regardless, it does look like we could see some severe storms somewhere near our area Saturday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Storm possible Saturday as a strong cold front approaches the area (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures continuing well into next week. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by early next week; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.