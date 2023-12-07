Family-friendly events this weekend in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here’s a look at some of the festive, family-friendly events happening around the Lake Area this weekend.

THE CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE AT RED OAK FARM – SOUTH LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: FREE

WHO: Red Oak Farm

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: 6117 Tom Hebert Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70607

WHAT: Mark your calendar! December 8th and 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Oak Farm. It’s the Christmas Experience at Red Oak Farm. Families can enjoy a walk-through and experience the story of Christmas with drama, live animals and music. Those interested in attending are asked to park at Tom Hebert Road Baptist Church and ride the trolley.

NUTCRACKER SCHOOL PERFORMANCE SHOW - LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: Varies

WHO: Lake Area Ballet Theatre

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, various times

WHERE: Lake Charles Event Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: Lake Area Ballet Theatre is pleased to invite your group to attend its annual production of THE NUTCRACKER. We are providing an opportunity for public and private schools, home schools, and retirement centers to experience THE NUTCRACKER at a reduced rate. All school performances will be held at Rosa Hart Theatre, Lake Charles Event Center. School Performance Ticket Pricing for 2023: Groups of 20 people or more: $10 each

BEIGNETS AND HOT CHOCOLATE WITH SANTA - LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: FREE

WHO: Coffee:30 Café

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Coffee:30 Café, 127 W College Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605

WHAT: Join Coffee:30 Café for a family Christmas event, capture the memory with complementary professional pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Clause. We will be serving hot chocolate and beignets from Coffee 30.

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT WORKSHOP – LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: FREE

WHO: City of Lake Charles

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan St., Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: Join the City of Lake Charles for a Family Christmas Ornament Workshop that will take place at Historic City Hall (1001 Ryan St.). Participants will paint a ceramic Christmas bell that actually rings! Ornaments and supplies will be provided free of charge as long as supplies last.

3RD ANNUAL ACTON CHILDREN’S BUSINESS FAIR – LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: Varies

WHO: Acton Academy

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Burton Complex, 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

WHAT: Come shop with Southwest Louisiana’s “Kidpreneurs” at the 3rd annual Acton Children’s Business Fair. This one-day market allows kids to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers to sell their product or service. There will be live music and food trucks onsite, along with over 60 market booths. You’ll find all your stocking stuffers, Christmas gifts, and personal treats!

CHRISTMAS AT WESTLAKE CITY HALL - WESTLAKE

PRICE: FREE

WHO: City of Westlake, LyondellBasell

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Westlake City Hall, 1001 Mulberry Street, Westlake, LA 70669

WHAT: Car Show, Gumbo Cook-Off, Pictures with Santa, Vendors and Food Trucks. Dec. 9, 2023, at Westlake City Hall.

MOSS BLUFF CHRISTMAS PARADE – MOSS BLUFF

PRICE: FREE

WHO: Moss Bluff Civic Club/Economic Development Board

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 362 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA 70611

WHAT: The Moss Bluff Civic Club is excited to announce that we will host the Moss Bluff Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.. The Parade will begin at Market Basket and travel west on Sam Houston Jones Parkway to the High School. Families are invited to attend to enjoy some candy, community and Santa! Featuring the Sam Houston High School Pride & Spirit Band.

Parade participation forms are due no later than noon, Friday, December 8, 2023, and can be downloaded at www.visitlakecharles.org/events - just search for this event.

CHRISTMAS EVENT – VINTON

PRICE: FREE

WHO: City of Vinton

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Vinton City Hall

WHAT: Vinton City Hall presents its Christmas Events at the Parking Lot at 1321 Horridge St. by Farmhouse Market. Starting at 4, there will be a Christmas Scavenger Hunt; then, at 6, kiddos can take their picture with Santa. There will be vendors, food trucks and lots of family fun. There’s a 90% chance of snow starting at 6 p.m.

ART UNDER THE OAK: HOLIDAY EDITION - LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: Varies

WHO: Imperial Calcasieu Museum

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 10, at 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Imperial Calcasieu Museum, 204 W. Sallier Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT:Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with the Imperial Calcasieu Museum! Join the museum for Art Under the Oak: Holiday Edition, a festive celebration that’s perfect for the whole family! ❄️🎅 Santa Claus himself will be making a special appearance, ready to spread joy and take free photos beneath the majestic Sallier Oak. Discover unique gifts and beautiful artwork at their Pop-Up market featuring local artists and artisans, where you’ll find something for everyone on your list. And don’t forget to treat your taste buds to various festival foods and delectable desserts at Art Under the Oak.

MOVIES WITH THE MAYOR – LAKE CHARLES

PRICE: FREE

WHO: City of Lake Charles

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 10, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Rosa Hart Theatre, 900 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: The Children’s Miracle Network is teaming up with the City to present Movies with the Mayor. This afternoon of free activities will begin at 4 p.m. with Cookies, Cocoa and More at the Lake Charles Event Center’s Second Floor Mezzanine (900 Lakeshore Dr.). Join Mayor Nic Hunter and some very special guests for cookies, cocoa, story time and much more.

The screening of the feature presentation, The Grinch (2018 edition), will begin at 5 p.m. inside the Rosa Hart Theatre. Concessions will be available for purchase. All minors, 16 and under, must be accompanied by an adult.

***Following the feature presentation, venture over to Millennium Park to enjoy special holiday hours, allowing families to enjoy the park under the magical glow of Christmas lights. Now through Sunday, January 7, the park is open until 8 p.m. on weekdays (Monday through Thursday) and until 9 p.m. on weekends (Friday through Sunday). The park will be closed December 24-25 and December 31-January 1.

