Deadly fires prompt reminder to be vigilant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the last two days, three people have died in separate house fires across the state.

The state fire marshal urges residents to be vigilant when it comes to fire safety.

Officials said a fire Monday in Madisonville was caused by unattended cooking. In Cottonport and Marksville, the cause is pending, but fire officials said they cannot rule out unsafe heating practices or smoking-related activities, or in Marksville, electrical malfunctions associated with improper use of extension cords.

Lake Charles Fire Prevention expert Jeremy LeBlanc said be careful about cords.

“Space heaters. You don’t want to plug that into an extension cord or a surge protector, you want to plug it directly into the wall outlet. If you do have a space heater you want to keep it at least three feet from anything that could potentially catch fire,” said LeBlanc.

He said don’t use stoves or burners to keep warm.

“If you do use electric blanket, never fall asleep with it on. Always turn it off and unplug it from the wall whenever you’re not using it.”

He said use top quality surge protectors if you have to use one. And make sure Christmas trees or other items don’t block exits in a fire. Have a family escape plan. And be extremely careful with candles.

“I have a new frisky cat and I’ll definitely not leave a candle lit around her because she has the potential to jump up and knock something off the counter.”

He also said there would be fewer serious fires if everyone had a fire extinguisher and knew how to use it.

“First pull the pin, next you want to aim the extinguisher, then you want to squeeze it and sweep it from side to side making sure the extinguishing agent puts a blanket over whatever could potentially be burning.”

And as always, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms should always be installed.

Also, fire experts say don’t overfill fireplaces or woodburning stoves to ensure proper ventilation.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal offers more tips for practicing fire safety HERE.

