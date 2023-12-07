50/50 Thursdays
Convicted sex offender accused of raping woman

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A convicted sex offender is behind bars after he was accused of raping a woman twice since 2021.

The alleged victim reported the crime to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in February 2023. She told detectives Paul G. Broussard, 54, of Vinton, “forced her to have sex with him” on two occasions starting in 2021, CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

Paul Broussard of Vinton
Paul Broussard of Vinton(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

After investigating, CPSO turned the case over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, which accepted a charge of third-degree rape, Vincent said.

Broussard was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center Wednesday with bond set at $300,000.

Broussard was convicted of sexual battery in 2010 in Calcasieu Parish. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2015, Vincent said.

