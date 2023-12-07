50/50 Thursdays
City council makes strides in future of former Capital One Tower

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a new effort to attract a buyer for the former Capital One Tower.

Last month, the Lake Charles City Council approved the creation of an economic development district as an incentive for a developer to renovate the building. It’s part of the city’s plan to make sure the years-long process doesn’t take too much longer.

“These are some preliminary, proactive steps we are taking should there be an opportunity to have a developer come in and need incentives to renovate and put the tower back into use,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Though there isn’t a solidified plan, Mayor Hunter said there are many steps that go into this process. An economic development district can enact an additional property or sales tax, but only in areas with no voters.

“For instance, if you have a hotel or restaurant located somewhere in an economic development district, there might be an extra one or two percent sales tax that would go into the economic development district,” Hunter said.

That money can be used only within the district to help with financing, public infrastructure or the building itself.

“Again, nothing is set in stone, and we are not saying we are enacting it, but we want to be ready, and we want to be proactive in case a developer does come forward,” Hunter said.

The city has given a deadline of November 2024 for Hertz Investment Group to repair or demolish the building before they take action.

