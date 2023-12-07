Bobcats sighted in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A bobcat was caught in a Sulphur neighborhood during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Robert Sonnier, who has a predator control company and caught the animal, tells 7News this isn’t the only area in Calcasieu Parish with sightings of bobcats.

He said he has seen the big cats near Carlyss and north Sulphur, as well.

Another bobcat was recently caught near Louisiana and Texas streets.

Sonnier said the bobcats he catches are brought to private property far away from town and released.

Bobcats, similar to coyotes, do not have an aggressive demeanor, so if you do find yourself face-to-face with one of these animals, make yourself look as big as possible and try to make as much noise as you can.

Although bobcats are not typically aggressive towards humans, they are still considered predators and could come after any small animals you may have.

Sonnier said to make sure all pets and food are not left outside without supervision.

7News reached out to the City of Sulphur to find out if there have been any more reports of sightings.

Sulphur Animal Control shared they have yet to receive a report, but encouraged residents to notify them if one is spotted. And a reminder, it is illegal to shoot bobcats if you live within city limits.

If you do spot a bobcat, you’re encouraged to call your local animal control services.

