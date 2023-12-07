Authorities looking for car involved pedestrian hit-and-run

The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a blue car involved in a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Common and 15th streets. The investigation and evidence from the scene show the vehicle is possibly a blue Toyota Corolla that may have damage to its front right side, Lt. Brenda Treadway said. (Lake Charles Police Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a blue car involved in a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Common and 15th streets.

The investigation and evidence from the scene show the vehicle is possibly a blue Toyota Corolla that may have damage to its front right side, Lt. Brenda Treadway said. The pedestrian remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Treadway asked anyone with information to call Lt. Kingsley at 337-491-1311, ext. 4526.

