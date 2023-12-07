50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities looking for car involved pedestrian hit-and-run

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a blue car involved in a hit-and-run around...
The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a blue car involved in a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Common and 15th streets. The investigation and evidence from the scene show the vehicle is possibly a blue Toyota Corolla that may have damage to its front right side, Lt. Brenda Treadway said.(Lake Charles Police Department)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a blue car involved in a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Common and 15th streets.

The investigation and evidence from the scene show the vehicle is possibly a blue Toyota Corolla that may have damage to its front right side, Lt. Brenda Treadway said. The pedestrian remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Treadway asked anyone with information to call Lt. Kingsley at 337-491-1311, ext. 4526.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

Pedestrian
11-year-old pedestrian dies in crash
Temps will warm slightly this afternoon even with partly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Starting to warm up a little Thursday ahead of possible storms this weekend
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards
Westlake woman honored for her hometown service to veterans
Hometown Hero - Renee Hantz