Allen Parish firefighter recovering after accident while responding to call

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - An Allen Parish firefighter is recovering after he was injured in an accident while responding to a fire call today.

Carl Manuel was airlifted to a hospital and is doing well after a long surgery, Allen Parish Fire District 5 Chief Ryan Daigle wrote on Facebook. He said Manuel is expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Daigle asks the community to keep Manuel and his family in their prayers and respect their privacy as he recovers.

