50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen Parish firefighter recovering after accident while responding to call

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - An Allen Parish firefighter is recovering after he was injured in an accident while responding to a fire call today.

Carl Manuel was airlifted to a hospital and is doing well after a long surgery, Allen Parish Fire District 5 Chief Ryan Daigle wrote on Facebook. He said Manuel is expected to make a full recovery.

Chief Daigle asks the community to keep Manuel and his family in their prayers and respect their privacy as he recovers.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

Gospel play opens this weekend in Lake Charles
Gospel play opening this weekend in Lake Charles
Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility
Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility
Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility
Pregnancy resource center breaks ground on new Lake Charles facility
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Thursday morning ahead with frost possible, still watching Saturday for storms