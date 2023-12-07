2 elementary students start ‘Dapper Wednesdays’ at school to build confidence

50/50 Thursdays
“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, James Ramage and Lincoln Bolitho, came to school in a suit, tie, and a hat. (Source: WABI)
CHELSEA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – On Wednesdays at an elementary school in Maine, it’s a dapper affair.

“Dapper Wednesdays” all started when two third graders, James Ramage and Lincoln Bolitho, came to Chelsea Elementary School in a suit, tie, and a hat.

James said he started wearing his suit to school in second grade, and by this school year, Lincoln joined him.

Soon after, the boys caught the eye of technology teacher Dean Paquette, who also wanted to join in on the fun.

“One day at lunch time, Mr. P came, and he said, ‘Let me know when you’re wearing your suit again, and I’ll wear mine, too,’ and we all agreed on Wednesday and that turned into Dapper Day,” James said.

Now, the two 8-year-olds and Paquette continue to dress up every Wednesday, continuing to recruit new students to follow suit.

Paquette said his main goal is to let all students be included if they want to participate, because he sees “Dapper Day” as a confidence boost. He even began loaning his ties every Wednesday to students who don’t have one.

“They feel better about themselves, and of course everybody around them is going to be telling them that they look nice, and it allows the teachers also to help with the kids’ self-esteem,” Paquette said.

And it turns out, he’s right.

“When people compliment me, it makes my heart feel good,” James said.

Principal Allison Hernandez saw the trend and decided to make “Dapper Wednesdays” official.

“We support all things that kids do, right? So that is my job to support them in their endeavors,” Hernandez said.

Now, every Tuesday afternoon before school ends, the school secretary reminds students to wear their fancy clothes the following day.

Community members have begun supporting the “Dapper Wednesday” fund by donating money for nice clothes.

As for James and Lincoln, they both said they’re happy to inspire their classmates and even other schools to participate in this trend, and they hope the tradition carries on.

“I hope that our legacy here for ‘Dapper Wednesday’ keeps going on and on,” Lincoln said.

