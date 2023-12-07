11-year-old pedestrian dies in crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An 11-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Claude Hebert Road, just north of Mark Lebleu Road.

Deputies learned the driver of a small SUV was traveling on Claude Hebert Road when she struck an 11-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokesperson. The fatality is still under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if the 11-year-old boy was walking in the lane of travel.

A standard toxicology test was performed on the driver, although impairment is not suspected, she said.

