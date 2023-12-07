50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

11-year-old pedestrian dies in crash

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An 11-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Claude Hebert Road, just north of Mark Lebleu Road.

Deputies learned the driver of a small SUV was traveling on Claude Hebert Road when she struck an 11-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokesperson. The fatality is still under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if the 11-year-old boy was walking in the lane of travel.

A standard toxicology test was performed on the driver, although impairment is not suspected, she said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

Temps will warm slightly this afternoon even with partly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Starting to warm up a little Thursday ahead of possible storms this weekend
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards
Westlake woman honored for her hometown service to veterans
Hometown Hero - Renee Hantz
The Altoona Lions Club is bring back a holiday fundraiser that includes a tree lighting event.
Family-friendly events this weekend in SWLA