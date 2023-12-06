‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and holiday scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season is in full swing and more of us are out shopping for gifts and deals on holiday decorations.

Yet no matter how great a deal may seem, there is a scam you should worry about.

We’re all looking for the best deals online right now, but this time of year, scammers are looking for a target.

Whether it’s fake emails or texts to track a package you didn’t even order or some of those adds that pop up on social media, the BBB wants to make sure you stay on alert.

Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau said if you see a deal that seems to good to be true, it could be a scam.

Most of us have social media and see the various adds that pop up recommending exactly what we’re looking for.

“Scam advertisers can actually track our behavior and actually target us with products that they think we’ll fall for, so we have to be extra diligent if we see an ad on social media and really do our research before hitting the buy button,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they see this a lot when people are searching for Christmas decorations. For example, this past year, the BBB received over 833 reports of scams involving Christmas trees.

“A lot of people have reported purchasing these life-sized Christmas trees, and then what they end up receiving could fit in the palm of their hand”

Johnson said one thing you can do to avoid these situations is to do your research if it’s a company you’ve never heard of and recommends taking a screenshot of the product you think purchasing online.

“That way when it comes in the mail if it isn’t what you ordered you have some recourse. You can show that to your credit card company when you dispute the purchase,” said Johnson.

The BBB said often scammers will still send you something in the mail to show proof that a package was sent even if it was not what you ordered.

