50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2023.

  • Coby Jude Bourque, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; Ritualistic psychological abuse of children or adults; cruelty to juveniles.
  • Joshua Bryan Copper, 43, Lake Charles: No stop lights; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.
  • Oswaldo Ochoa, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
  • Farr Peter Green, 73, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Monanika Lashell Lynda Collins, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
  • Jason Elias Morlewski, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 counts).
  • Seymour Eugene Silvers, 49, Westlake: Instate detainer.
  • Kentrell Lee Roberts, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; probation violation.
  • Alejandra Ibarra, 31, Houston: First-degree rape; trafficking of children for sexual purposes; cruelty to juveniles.
  • Lexen Garret Robinson, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (9).
  • Jason Andrew Picard, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4); Schedule I possession; curfew; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

Iowa man killed in head-on crash at intersection of U.S. 90, Scheufens Road
The holiday season is in full swing and more of us are out shopping for gifts and deals on...
‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and holiday scams
Temps will be a little cooler this afternoon even with more sunshine
First Alert Forecast: Cool weather lasting a few more days, watching the weekend for likely storm potential
The holiday season is in full swing and more of us are out shopping for gifts and deals on...
BBB Warns against scams during holiday season