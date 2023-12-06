SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 5, 2023
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 5, 2023.
- Coby Jude Bourque, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; Ritualistic psychological abuse of children or adults; cruelty to juveniles.
- Joshua Bryan Copper, 43, Lake Charles: No stop lights; drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession.
- Oswaldo Ochoa, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
- Farr Peter Green, 73, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
- Monanika Lashell Lynda Collins, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
- Jason Elias Morlewski, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 counts).
- Seymour Eugene Silvers, 49, Westlake: Instate detainer.
- Kentrell Lee Roberts, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; probation violation.
- Alejandra Ibarra, 31, Houston: First-degree rape; trafficking of children for sexual purposes; cruelty to juveniles.
- Lexen Garret Robinson, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (9).
- Jason Andrew Picard, 46, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4); Schedule I possession; curfew; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more).
