Second annual Engineering Job Shadow Luncheon held today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Junior Achievement of SWLA and the Region Five STEM Center partnered to hold the second annual Engineering Job Shadow Luncheon.

More than two hundred students enrolled in engineering classes were in attendance today. They had the opportunity to meet with local companies in the industry.

The Engineering Job Shadow held three events: robotics, coding and a STEM challenge.

“That was our goal today, was not only to introduce them to hands-on activities, but also introduce them to the engineers here in town that have careers. And since they’re already interested in that pathway, it gives them real insight to what it means to be an engineer,” said Regional Director of Junior Achievement SWLA Susan Percle.

Junior Achievement will be back at Lake Charles Boston Academy in January.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.