Project completed to increase habitat for oysters in Calcasieu Lake

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The state has finished a project aimed at improving habitat for oysters in Calcasieu Lake, and the funding stems from an oil spill.

People in Louisiana love their oysters, and the state tries to do whatever it can to increase the value of the resource and help the industry grow. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Josh Parks said the shellfish are doing well.

“Populations look good right now. They were down for a while, but over the last couple of years, we’re improving. Seen a 40% increase according to our most recent stock assessment of market-size oysters,” he said.

Oysters and fisheries can be vulnerable to pollution, and that’s why money from a 2006 oil spill at Citgo has provided funding to help improve oyster habitat in east Calcasieu Lake. They used limestone to create about 25 acres of oyster reef.

“It consists of smaller barges of limestone going out. And there’s machinery they use to put the limestone out in the lake. Any time you increase oyster reef in the lake you improve habitat for various crustaceans, microorganisms, and bring in the bigger thing for recreational fishers and also having another area for commercial oystermen to fish,” Parks said.

More than 17,000 tons of crushed limestone were put in the public oyster areas to create an artificial reef. Parks said it will take at least a couple of years to see if the project brings forth more oysters to harvest.

“It’s not a huge area, but it’s 25 acres, so it’s something,” he said. “We’re going to monitor it for three years. We’ll go and dive on it several times a year, and we’ll collect our samples, bring them back to the lab, measure, count oysters, and hopefully in two years we have a commercially harvestable reef.”

The project resulted from a damage assessment and restoration plan for the oil spill. The idea is to create a productive oyster reef in public oyster areas to compensate for organisms injured in the spill.

LDWF officials said oyster reefs also provide structural integrity, improve water quality, and potentially reduce coastal erosion.

