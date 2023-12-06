New report details how McNeese began investigating film breach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A conversation between assistant football coaches at McNeese State University sparked an investigation into whether people outside the football program were accessing team film this season.

Following the Nov. 3 conversation between defensive backs coach Marco Sanchez and linebackers coach Dwight Jackson, Jackson ran his concerns up the chain, according to documents obtained by KPLC Monday.

The documents are comprised of what’s termed the Thundercloud Investigation and four statements from McNeese employees.

The Thundercloud Investigation, conducted by the football team on Nov. 4, probed IP addresses used to access Sanchez’s Thundercloud account. ThunderCloud is a cloud-based sports system that allows teams to upload videos, data analysis and other game-planning materials for use by multiple coaches and players.

Statements were taken from Jackson, Defensive Coordinator Tony Pecoraro, Video Coordinator Raymond Donovan and Head Coach Gary Goff.

In his statement, Jackson said while speaking to Sanchez on Nov. 3, Sanchez told him about another conversation between him and former defensive line coach Marc Yellock. Sanchez said Yellock told him he had “not recently seen (Dwight) throw (his) hat lately” – which was in reference to an inside joke between the three of them.

When Jackson asked how Yellock was watching film, Sanchez replied he was “moving stuff into his folder.”

Sanchez also told Jackson that Yellock had been talking to a friend at Lamar who said Lamar had been preparing for McNeese’s offense for a while and they had a good plan in place.

After the Nov. 3 conversation, Jackson brought his concerns to Pecoraro, the defensive coordinator, on the night of Nov. 4, following McNeese’s 38-24 loss to Southeastern that day.

Pecoraro then informed Head Coach Gary Goff.

Donovan, the video coordinator, was asked to investigate that night. According to the report, the investigation found three failed logins to Sanchez’s account. The first incorrect login occurred on May 3, 2023. The report claims all three came from a Greenville, North Carolina, IP address, which KPLC was unable to independently verify. In each instance, the account was accessed one minute later by a separate IP address.

When KPLC ran the address through IP locators, some returned Greenville, North Carolina, while others returned Tyler, Texas. The IP addresses that logged in one minute later registered as private addresses.

Goff’s statement says the report was given to him on the afternoon of Nov. 5. When he brought Sanchez in to question him, Sanchez neither denied sharing his login, nor that Yellock was watching the film.

“(Sanchez) did not deny either. He claimed they talked football all the time and didn’t understand it being an issue,” Goff wrote. “I sent Marco home for the rest of the day because everyone was upset knowing that our game plans could have been compromised all season.”

Sanchez was then suspended for the last two games of the season, then fired after the season for reasons unrelated to the investigation, according to the documents.

Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant said the league has not found any wrongdoing by other schools in the Southland Conference.

“We’re currently investigating the situation to determine if any impermissible actions occurred and are ensuring a thorough and unbiased examination of the situation based on our Southland sportsmanship bylaws,” Grant said. “We have not received an official inquiry into the matter, or somebody reaching out stating that there was a violation.”

KPLC has been unable to reach Sanchez or Yellock for comment.

