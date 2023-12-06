New magistrate judge appointed to Fenton mayor’s court

FENTON, La. (KPLC) - A reversal tonight in Fenton, as someone besides the mayor now serves as judge in the mayor’s court.

The Town of Fenton is commonly referred to as a speed trap due to the number of tickets issued in the small community of only around 200 people.

Not only are they slowing people down, they’re making big money. About 90% of their more than $1-million budget comes from fines from speeders.

Last month, our sister station in New Orleans did an investigative report, asking if it was legal for a mayor whose budget depends on guilty verdicts could sit as a judge for those who were facing a fine.

In a previous interview, Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred Jr. defended his actions.

“Once the prosecutor goes through the process with each individual, they call me into the court, prosecutor presents the plea arrangements to me, and all I do is accept them. The individual does not speak to me, so how is that not fair,” Alfred said.

Now a new face sits behind the bench. Sa’trica Williams was sworn in just days ago following a special meeting.

At the November council meeting, town officials discussed whether they should hire a magistrate judge instead of using the mayor, but they tabled the discussion for a later date after the mayor said he could continue being the judge at no charge.

We never got to that late date. Before the next council meeting happened, a special meeting was called that appointed Sa’trica Williams. Tuesday was her first night serving as judge.

“I saw there was a need and I’m the type of person when there’s a need, I try to go and help, or get that need taken care of, so that’s what I did, I saw there was a need and I went and I inquired,” Williams said.

Williams has served as a lawyer and administrative law judge in Lake Charles.

“It’s not new, I have experience on the bench, you know, so I’m here to take care of business and that’s what I’m gonna do,“ Williams said.

It is unclear how much Williams is making. The mayor didn’t stick around for court tonight, so we couldn’t get all of our questions answered.

We’ll continue to follow up on this story for you.

