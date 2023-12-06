Mother confesses to cremating stillborn baby’s remains, sheriff says

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating after a mother allegedly confessed to storing her stillborn baby in a container for weeks before trying to cremate the remains.

Investigators with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office are investigating alleged human remains found on a property in Wewahitchka. Officials received a tip late last month reporting a woman had burned a baby there, WJHG reports.

WARNING: Details of the story may be disturbing.

Investigators say the mother confessed to storing her stillborn baby in a container for weeks before she allegedly attempted to cremate the remains on a barbeque grill. The child was between 19 and 21 weeks of gestation when the mother delivered early.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said ashes have been collected and sent off to the medical examiner’s office to determine if they are human remains. Until those results come back, he says there’s not enough evidence to take action against the mother.

“They will determine if that is actually what we believe to be the human remains. I’m hoping they’re able to determine that,” Harrison said. “Initially, we don’t have any conclusive information other than the mother’s word of where she disposed of the body.”

Harrison described the case as “very difficult.”

“The mother is going through a lot. To my understanding, this is not the first miscarriage that she has had,” he said. “We have discussed and referred her to some counseling.”

Officials do not know how long it will take for the forensic evidence from the medical examiner’s office to return.

“We’ve got to have physical evidence in order to charge someone in a case like this. At this point, we’re waiting for the results to come back. Once we determine that the ashes are, in fact, human remains, then... she will be charged,” Harrison said.

If results confirm the remains are human, the mother will face misdemeanor or felony charges of either mutilation of human remains or body or disposal of human remains improperly.

