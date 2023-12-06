LSU looking to add a few more recruits in 2024 signing class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day is almost here, and the LSU Tigers are still in the mix to land some big-name in-state recruits.

Right now, the 2024 recruiting class possesses 26 commits. They can all sign with the Tigers on Dec. 20.

The class is ranked No. 13 in the country by On3.

So who could be next, there’s two possible names to keep an eye on.

Evangel defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford decommitted from Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher got fired. According to On3, he’s the 7th best defensive lineman in the country. All signs point to Reliford joining the ‘24 Tiger class.

Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley is currently committed to the Aggies. There’s no word if he would decommit, but LSU is still keeping tabs on him. Tiger coaches, Frank Wilson and Matt House, watched McKinley’s game against Karr this past Friday. McKinley is 6′5″, 280 pounds.

Here’s a full list of the LSU 2024 class by position. National position rankings are according to On3:

Position Player Location Position Rank Quarterback Colin Hurley Jacksonville, FL 19 Running Back Caden Durham Duncanville, TX 9 Wide Receiver Jelani Watkins Houston, TX 32 Wide Receiver Kylan Billiot Houma, LA 41 Wide Receiver Michael Turner River Ridge, LA 48 Tight End Trey’Dez Green Jackson, LA 1 Offensive Tackle Weston Davis Beaumont, TX 5 Offensive Tackle Ethan Calloway Moorseville, NC 19 Offensive Tackle Ory Williams Buda, TX 28 Interior Offensive Lineman Khayree Lee Marrero, LA 45 Interior Offensive Lineman Joseph Cryer Leesville, LA 84 Defensive Lineman De’Myrion Johnson New Iberia, LA 52 Defensive Lineman Shone Washington New Orleans, LA 6 Defensive Lineman Ahmad Breaux Ruston, LA 61 Edge CJ Jackson Tucker, GA 20 Linebacker Tylen Singleton Many, LA 10 Linebacker Kolaj Cobbins Destrehan, LA 22 Linebacker Xavier Watkins Jonesboro, LA 25 Linebacker Davhon Keys Aledo, TX 31 Cornerback Ju’Juan Johnson Lafayette, LA 27 Cornerback PJ Woodland Hattiesburg, MS 53 Cornerback Wallace Foster New Orleans, LA 75 Cornerback Bernard Causey New Orleans, LA 80 Safety Dashawn McBryde Denham Springs, LA 4 Safety Joel Rogers St. Francisville 17 Kicker Aeron Burrell Bossier City 1

