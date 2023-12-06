50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana flu activity among highest in country, CDC reports

RSV and COVID also continue to infect people
Flu cases are rising in Louisiana.
Flu cases are rising in Louisiana.
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As flu season sweeps across Louisiana, the state is experiencing a surge in influenza-like illnesses.

According to the CDC’s flu map, as of Dec. 1, Louisiana’s flu activity is considered “very high,” and is among the highest in the country.

The Louisiana Department of Health monitors flu activity and severity across the state. State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol says about 7.8% of emergency room visits are being attributed to influenza-like illnesses. She says the regional baseline is 3.7%.

“Once we get above 3.7%, we know that there is a high level of activity -- that there’s a lot of flu virus circulating in our communities. So we’re definitely there right now,” Sokol said.

She also says the state is seeing more than twice as many positive flu tests than the national average.

“Louisiana has a very high percent positivity especially compared to the U.S. as of the week ending November 28. Our influenza percent positivity was 19% compared to 6.2% nationally,” Sokol said.

Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious diseases specialist at LSU Health New Orleans, says you can be protected from the strains circulating by taking this season’s vaccine.

“Most of the strains are Influenza-A strains, specifically H.1.N.1, and it’s the vaccine, so the match is there for this particular strain,” said Lopez. “And the other strains that we’re seeing are also included in the vaccine that’s being administered this flu season.”

During this holiday season, there is a confluence of respiratory viruses affecting Louisianans.

“So they call it the big three: COVID, the flu, and RSV. Luckily, there is a vaccine for everyone six months and older for flu and for COVID, and now for the first time this year, there are RSV immunizations to protect people. There are monoclonal antibodies for infants and then there are vaccines that are available for people 60 and above and also for pregnant people between 32 and 36 months of pregnancy,” said Sokol.

“The best prevention we have is to vaccinate.,” said Lopez.

And Sokol spoke of an RSV therapeutic for kids.

“I think for RSV because the monoclonal antibodies that are available and they’re universally recommended for infants that are younger than eight months of age entering RSV season or during RSV season that’s something new this year, so I think that really understanding the risk of RSV infection, particularly for those babies that are younger than 1 is really important so that parents can make the best decision concerning their kids,” Sokol said.

For some people, respiratory viruses can be lethal.

“We’re seeing deaths being reported, of course, for COVID but also for flu and RSV so far this season,” said Sokol.

