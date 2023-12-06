LEGAL CORNER: Charities seeking money often mail me small gifts. Am I obligated to return them?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I often receive unsolicited mail from charities asking for donations. The mail sometimes includes small gifts. Am I obligated to donate or return the gifts?

ANSWER: You do not have to return anything, pay anything or make any donation. The Federal Trade Commission says: If you receive merchandise you didn’t order, you have a legal right to keep it as a free gift. (ftc.gov). Although you have no legal obligation to notify the seller, you may write the seller and offer to return the merchandise, provided the seller pays for shipping and handling.

QUESTION: I purchased a manufactured home and had it placed on the property I own. It is fastened down and secured to the property. But I am now told that it is not considered “immovable.” What more do I need to do?

ANSWER: A manufactured home placed upon a lot or tract of land shall be an immovable when:

a) there is recorded in the appropriate conveyance or mortgage records of

b) the parish where the said lot or tract of land is situated

c) an authentic act or a validly executed and acknowledged sale or mortgage or sale with mortgage

d) which contains a description of the manufactured home as described in the certificate of title or manufacturer’s certificate of origin

e) and a description of the lot or tract of land upon which the manufactured home is placed,

f) and contains a declaration by the owner of the manufactured home …

g) that it shall remain permanently attached to the lot or tract of land described in the instrument (document you are filing). (RS 9:1149.4)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.