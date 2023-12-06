50/50 Thursdays
Iowa man killed in head-on crash at intersection of U.S. 90, Scheufens Road

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 56-year-old Iowa man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Scheufens Road Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Larry Lee Carter Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. when an eastbound 2014 Volkswagen Jetta failed to yield the right-of-way while attempting to make a left turn onto Scheufens Road, Senegal said. The Jetta struck Carter’s 1999 GMC pickup, which was traveling west, head-on. Carter, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his truck. The truck’s front-seat passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Jetta, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, Senegal said.

