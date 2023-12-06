Health Headlines: Pregnant women have increased risk of stroke

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Pregnancy - it’s a time a joy and anticipation, but for some, it holds a hidden risk.

The CDC says pregnant women may be up to three times more likely to suffer a stroke than non-pregnant women of the same age.

Briana Grant was 24 years old and 24 weeks pregnant when she suddenly lost her vision and fainted. Alone and slipping in and out of consciousness, she phoned a friend who called for help.

Although rare, Dr. Bellon says some problems associated with pregnancy can increase the risk of stroke. They include high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, blood clots. And once a stroke happens, every minute counts.

A catheter was used through a small puncture in Briana’s hip. When she woke up, her speech was slurred and her entire left side was weak.

Luckily, the stroke didn’t affect her unborn baby.

Doctors emphasize the importance of keeping yourself and your baby healthy during pregnancy by not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, choosing healthy foods and staying physically active.

