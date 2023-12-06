50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Pregnant women have increased risk of stroke

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Pregnancy - it’s a time a joy and anticipation, but for some, it holds a hidden risk.

The CDC says pregnant women may be up to three times more likely to suffer a stroke than non-pregnant women of the same age.

Briana Grant was 24 years old and 24 weeks pregnant when she suddenly lost her vision and fainted. Alone and slipping in and out of consciousness, she phoned a friend who called for help.

Although rare, Dr. Bellon says some problems associated with pregnancy can increase the risk of stroke. They include high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, blood clots. And once a stroke happens, every minute counts.

A catheter was used through a small puncture in Briana’s hip. When she woke up, her speech was slurred and her entire left side was weak.

Luckily, the stroke didn’t affect her unborn baby.

Doctors emphasize the importance of keeping yourself and your baby healthy during pregnancy by not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, choosing healthy foods and staying physically active.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

Health Headlines: On the brink of a sickle cell breakthrough
Health Headlines: On the brink of a sickle cell breakthrough
Health Headlines: Double lung transplant giving patients hope
Health Headlines: Double lung transplant giving patients hope
Health Headlines: New hope for babies with birth defects
Health Headlines: New hope for babies with birth defects
Health Headlines: First responder AI training
Health Headlines: First responder AI training