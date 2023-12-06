First Alert Forecast: Cool weather lasting a few more days, watching the weekend for likely storm potential

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather remains relatively calm across Southwest Louisiana, with a little more sun on tap for Wednesday. Strong storms still look possible for Saturday.

A little more sunshine should be working it’s way into our calm and cool weather pattern Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies clearing up by the afternoon as high pressure moves a little closer to our area. This is also causing winds to shift a little more to the northeast, at it will be somewhat breezy with gusts up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures today will be a little cooler for it, with most only reaching the low to mid 60′s even with the extra sun.

Temps will be a little cooler this afternoon even with more sunshine (KPLC)

Winds will calm down again into Thursday morning, which means frost will have an easier time forming as temperatures fall, with widespread frost possible at least as far south as I-10. If you have been protecting outdoor plants you may want to plan to do so again.

Frost Tips for Plants (KPLC)

A warming trend will begin Thursday as high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds return. This will bring a slow increase in humidity and cloud cover. We should reach the 70s for highs by Friday along with morning lows only dropping into the 50s.

Calm weather will continue through Thursday as southerly winds return (KPLC)

Models are still confident that a strong cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday and this will bring a chance of rain and possibly even some strong to severe thunderstorms. It is still too early to get into the specifics on timing or locations, that will come later this week when more of the computer models can forecast for that time period. But for now it does look like we could see some severe storms somewhere near our area Saturday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

Rain chances staying elevated for Saturday as we wait for the next cold front (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures continuing well into next week. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by early next week; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.