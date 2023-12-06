FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Thursday morning ahead with frost possible, still watching Saturday for storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warmer weather will return later this week, but we have a chilly morning to get through first.

Temperatures will be quick to fall into Thursday morning, as winds calm down and skies remain mainly clear, aside from a few high thin clouds. With lows that will range between the upper 30′s and low 40′s on average, this means frost will have an easier time developing. Areas of frost will be possible as far south as I-10. If you have been protecting outdoor plants you may want to plan to do so again.

Lows Thursday morning should reach the upper 30's to low 40's, making frost possible if not likely for some. (KPLC)

A warming trend will begin Thursday as high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds return. This will bring a slow increase in humidity and cloud cover. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid 60′s for most of the area Thursday afternoon, and we still should see a good amount of sun. We should reach the 70s for highs by Friday along with morning lows only dropping into the 50s.

Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60's Thursday afternoon. (KPLC)

Models are still confident that a strong cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Saturday and this will bring a chance of rain and possibly even some strong to severe thunderstorms. It is still too early to get into the specifics on timing or locations, that will come later this week when more of the computer models can forecast for that time period. But for now it does look like we could see some severe storms somewhere near our area Saturday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

A stronger cold front will bring a chance for showers, storms, and even a couple severe storms by Saturday evening. (KPLC)

We will rapidly clear out and cool down behind the front with noticeably cooler temperatures continuing well into next week. In fact, we will likely reach the 30s in most areas for morning lows by early next week; that also means yet another round of frost will be likely.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.