Cyclist struck by deputy dies

GILLIS, La. (KPLC) - A cyclist has died after a crash with a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, the coroner’s office has confirmed.

Van Drounett was transported to a Lafayette hospital, where he died.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Topy Road, near Bill Rosteet Road.

Drounett was riding his bicycle north when he was struck from behind by the deputy, throwing him from his bicycle.

