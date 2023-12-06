50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cyclist struck by deputy dies

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLIS, La. (KPLC) - A cyclist has died after a crash with a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, the coroner’s office has confirmed.

Van Drounett was transported to a Lafayette hospital, where he died.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Topy Road, near Bill Rosteet Road.

Drounett was riding his bicycle north when he was struck from behind by the deputy, throwing him from his bicycle.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas

Latest News

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on...
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on...
11-year-old Louisiana girl arrested, accused of killing 36-year-old
Fort Johnson in Vernon Parish, La.
Controlled burn underway at Fort Johnson
Classes Canceled (gfx)
Vinton High to close Dec. 8