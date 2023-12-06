Cowboys take down the Mississippi University for Women in final game before Will Wade’s return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys behind 15 points from D.J. Richards to beat the Mississippi University for Women Tuesday night 92-23.

From the start, it was McNeese who took charge of the game as Roberts Berze nailed an and-one three in the left corner to give the Cowboys a 5-0 lead

There were plenty of big dunks in the game as well as Dionjahe Thomas with just under 12 minutes left in the first half, and then a monster off the backboard jam by Christian Shumate late in the half to extend the lead to 26 over the Owls.

McNeese would take a 38-point lead going into the locker room as they held the Owls to nine points in the half. That was the least amount of points in a half that the Cowboys have allowed in program history.

In the second half, McNeese would only add to their lead as Cameron Jones got to the cup for two to make it 82-21 with 4:22 left to go in the game.

From that point on it was smooth sailing for the Cowboys on their way to a 69-point win over the Mississippi University for Women.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BK #0-T’John Brown 6 1 3 3 0 #1- Omar Cooper 6 6 10 3 1 #2- DJ Richards 15 1 3 1 0 #5- Antavion Collum 1 3 1 2 1 #10- Roberts Berze 8 4 1 1 0 #12- Dionjahe Thomas 12 6 0 0 1 #20- Wesley Fields 12 3 1 2 0 #23- Nasir Mann 9 8 1 1 0 #24- Christian Shumate 12 7 1 2 1 #35- Cameron Jones 11 5 1 5 0

