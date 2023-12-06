50/50 Thursdays
Cameron deputies pull over driver with gunshot wound

By Jillian Corder
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A driver suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital after Cameron Parish deputies noticed the injuries during a traffic stop.

A deputy attempted to pull over the driver northbound on Hwy. 27 south of Hackberry. The driver did not pull over but did not speed up. Deputies attempted to slow the vehicle down by driving in front of and behind the vehicle. The vehicle struck a unit and came to a stop.

Deputies approached the vehicle and realized the driver had a gunshot wound. They began to render aid as an ambulance was called to the scene.

The driver was then transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Deputies did find a weapon in the vehicle, along with a spent casing, but it’s unclear the circumstances of how the driver was shot.

