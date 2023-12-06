Businesses impacted by boil advisory in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - On Monday night, there was a system-wide water outage in DeRidder to repair a hydrant leak, and once the repair was complete, a boil advisory was put in place. Today, the boil advisory was lifted.

These water issues have an impact on the local businesses many may not realize.

“We do have our water issues come and go, but with our boil advisories this is the first time we’ve been down for over a day,” the manager of Cat’s Coffee and Creamery Victoria Moore said.

Moore said when making their coffee, they rely on having clean water and ice each day.

“I mean, I can serve cold brew and black coffee, but not espresso, and espresso is our top seller. So I can’t really do what we do every day,” Moore said.

Not only did Moore miss out on business, but the customers couldn’t get their favorite beverages.

“Yeah, it’s hard to deal with, especially being a small-owned business in downtown DeRidder, we try to make it work, but we know those loyal customers will be back,” Moore said.

DeRidder’s aging water system continues to be an issue for residents as well as businesses, but Moore said the city is doing the best it can.

“We have an old water system; they’re trying to figure it out, so I stay patient with them,” Moore said.

According to the city, hydrant leaks aren’t uncommon, but for this type of repair, an outage was necessary. The boil advisories are something that Moore has learned to deal with.

“As a business owner that needs water, you’re always going to be worried when you have to go without, especially when it’s out of your hands, but once it happens, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Moore said.

