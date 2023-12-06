50/50 Thursdays
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The mother and brother of an 11-year-old girl accused of killing a 36-year-old man have also been arrested.

The 11-year-old was booked for first-degree murder on Nov. 29 in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of Kameran Bledsoe in New Iberia.

The girl’s 15-year-old brother was arrested Dec. 5, in Houston on one count of first-degree murder. Formerly a resident of Iberia Parish, he was transported to the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The children’s mother, Sabrina Washington, 40, was also arrested Dec. 5, on two counts of accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $400,000.

″It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. “The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case.”

