Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy.

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward. Tuberville said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

